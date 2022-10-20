Sheryl Lynne Hall, 66, of Dayton, Texas passed away on October 14, 2022 in Shenandoah, Texas. Sheryl was born in Liberty, Texas on August 28, 1956 to Earl Hall and Lois Jeanette Goodrum Hall.

Sheryl grew up in Dayton where she attended school and graduated high school in 1977. After high school, Sheryl moved to Oregon and worked as a nurse’s aide. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and greatly enjoyed his music and movies. Sheryl loved sweets and really enjoyed baking and cooking in her younger years. She loved eating meals with family and especially enjoyed holiday meals and holiday time spent with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved everything Christmas.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Lois J. Goodrum-Graham and Earl Hall; stepmother, Alice (Tut) Hall; children, Betty Jo Goodman and Joshua L. Hall; half-sister, Vickie R. O’Lander-Zueger; brother-in-law, John (Tommy) White; stepsisters, Kay Mitchell and Rhonda Aldrich. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sister, Karen R. White of Hardin, Texas; half-siblings, Kimberlie R. Castaway of Washington and Craig L. Clark of Idaho; aunt, Janis M. Davis of Woodville, Texas and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home-Dayton on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.