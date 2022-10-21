Shirley Ann Sills Vanness, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Richard Earl and Mary Lou Norris Sills. Shirley attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. She worked for many years as a waitress at the old Mas Amigos and as a store clerk at Lewie’s in Liberty. Shirley made many friends through her time working at both places. Her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker and caretaker to her family.

Shirley pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for flower gardening and being outdoors. She loved life and she loved her flowers and plants. She could make anything grow just by talking to them. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. Shirley was kind, witty, and laughed with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Sandra Janeen Sills, Maxine Green, and Richard E. Sills, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Donna Curry and husband Keith of Dayton and Donald Ray Johnson of Dayton; her stepdaughter Rae Anne Van Ness and her family; her grandchildren James C. McBride and wife Jessica of League City, Christopher Curry of Dayton, and Emily Weeks; her great-grandchildren Jacelynn and Jaelynn McBride, Krysta Curry, Morgan Gay and Gaby Casas; her many nieces and nephews; her beloved fur-baby Cat; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm and 8pm, on Monday, October 24, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, 507 FM 563 in Liberty.

