Thelma Agnes Ham Reed went to be with her Lord and Savior on the 26th day of April, 2023 at the age of 100 years. The seventh of 8 children born to Milford Charles Ham and Margarette Leeone Ham on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 30, 1922. At that time Thanksgiving was celebrated on the last Thursday of November until President Franklin Roosevelt changed it to the fourth Thursday of November. Thelma’s mother had her dress on and dinner ready to eat when Thelma was delivered!

Thelma was highly intelligent and a hard worker. Thelma attended Dayton High School and graduated in the top 10 of her 1940 graduating class. She was also head cheerleader for the Dayton Broncos and was recently recognized and honored as the oldest living cheerleader and inducted into the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame! After high school, Thelma was a representative for Field Enterprises Educational Corporation for a number of years that she very much enjoyed. During World War II she worked for Humble Oil & Refining Company (now Exxon) in Baytown, Texas with its analytical, light, hydrocarbon infrared and ultraviolet laboratories. She earned a promotion with Humble Oil during that time by taking an 8 hour examination and attaining a score of 97.8! The highlight of her job with Humble Oil was on December 4, 1944 when each employee received a bronze medallion stating: “To the men and women of Humble Oil & Refining Company Commemorating Their Production of One Billion Gallons of 100 Octane Gasoline at Baytown Refinery, Your Achievement in Producing a Billion Gallons of 100 Octane Gasoline Has Greatly Contributed to the Gaining of Air Supremacy Over Our Enemies. H.H. Arnold, Commanding General, Army Air Forces.” After her husband’s untimely death and 22 years of marriage of being a housewife, Thelma went back to school at Lee College where she graduated with a nursing degree and a 4.0 gpa!

Thelma also enjoyed social activities. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Dayton, Texas for over 78 years. Thelma served in the Methodist Women’s Group and was the communion chair for Sunday’s communion worship for many years there. Thelma was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years and very proud of her membership. She was also a member of the Dayton Historical Society and several other heritage organizations. Thelma was a voracious reader, reading the daily newspaper and every news magazine she could get her hands on. She loved reading so much, she taught her grandson, Monty, how to read when he was only three years old! However, the events she enjoyed the most was time with her family.

Thelma enjoyed matching outfits with her sisters Lillie Belle and Nettie and running around town doing various activities and sitting on Santa’s lap! She enjoyed going to church with her daughter and she especially enjoyed every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter get together with her daughter, grandsons and grandchildren! Thelma made the best coconut cream pies and chocolate pies! She absolutely adored her family and cherished every moment with them.

Thelma was also the most altruistic person there ever was. There was no one she wouldn’t help and she never in her over 100 years got angry at anyone or anything. She was a true light in this world!

Thelma was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband Louie Reed; all of her siblings - sisters - Eunice Jackson, Lillie Hackelman, Hazel Porter and Nettie Harmon brothers – Howard Ham, Woodrow Ham and Charles Ham.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Charlene Amber Reed; grandsons Michael William Wuensche, his wife Denise Wuensche and Montere Rumar Wuensche; great-grandchildren, Amy Stasny and her boyfriend of many years Phillip Hopkins, Hunter Edelbrock and her husband James Edelbrock, Kendal Wuensche and Hayden Wuensche; and a recent great-great granddaughter Sloane Carolyn Edelbrock. Thelma is also survived by a long-time good friend of the family, Robert White.

Thelma’s family will receive friends at 1:00pm at First Methodist Church in Dayton, Texas. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm there followed by internment at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

Pallbearers are Michael Wuensche, Montere “Monty” Wuensche, Hayden Wuensche, James “Jim” B. Sterling, III, Randel Arnold and Gene Reed. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert White, Johnny Reed and Wes Williamson.

Thelma was playfully referred to as “Puny” by her husband and others, but she was by no means puny. Her heart and love was larger than anyone’s. Thank you Nanny for your love. Your “little light of mine” will be greatly missed by all but your memory and love shared remains with us.