Timothy “Leetim” Melonson Sr.

Timothy Melonson Sr. (90) was the son of the late Dudley and Frances (Wickliff) Melonson. He was born on August 10,1931 and received his wings on May 09, 2022.

He was the youngest of six children, who are also deceased: Gladys, who was the oldest; four brothers: Douglas, Robert, Jerome, and Allan.

Tim attended Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School in Ames, Texas. He graduated from West Liberty High School in May of 1949.

During his junior year in high school, he started a jazz band (“Live at Five”) that played at dances and other social events throughout the area. The band continued to play at nightclubs while he attended Prairie View A&M University.

On October 30, 1950, Tim married the love of his life, Martha Lee (Edwards). To this union five children were born.

From 1950 to December of 1953, Tim served in the military. This was during the Korean War. After finishing his tour of duty in Korea, Tim attended Prairie View A & M University where he became a member of the Mu Alpha Signa Music Honorary Society. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1956. Soon after, Tim began his teaching career. He taught Mathematics and was the Band Director at Woodson High School (now Hull-Daisetta). Later, Tim continued his pursuit of a higher education and went on to earn a master’s degree in Music creating a unique composition of Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor for his thesis that impressed his professors. The year was 1960.

Tim was a lifelong member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames, Texas and served as a lecturer there. He also volunteered at a number of annual Easter Rodeo fundraisers.

Tim dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur; he followed and achieved this dream. Tim became owner of what was known as The Shaggy Dog Tavern which later moved to a larger space with the new name Lee’s Lounge. Additionally, he and his wife Martha owned and operated a hardware, plumbing and remodeling business which was named Leetim’s. The name incorporated Martha’s middle name, Lee, and his first name, Tim. Over the many years of business “Leetim’s” became Tim’s moniker and most people still only know and called him by that name. This business, Leetim’s Building Center, was established in 1961 and was sold in 2008.

He spent the remainder of his years researching his family history, gardening, (raising and eating his own homegrown organic vegetables) and enjoying time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha and son, Everett John Melonson Sr.

He is survived by four of his children: Yolanda Ozan (Woodrow), Timothy Melonson Jr., Darren Melonson and Damon Melonson Sr. (Hunica). Seven grandchildren: Timeaka, Romona, Deitra (Michael), Timothy III (Shalimar), Everett Jr. (Cetera), Jessica (Rachel), Damon Jr.; Fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Two sisters-in-law; Josephine Melonson and Dorothy Cooper Harold, and friend Summer Alexis Bice.

Timothy Melonson Sr. was known by so many as a loving and caring husband, a proud father, beloved educator, and accomplish musician, an established community member, a trusted advisor, a local employer, an influential retailor, and a well-known respected minority businessman in the Liberty County area.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service/Celebration of Life will be held at Our Mother Of Mercy Catholic Church Ames, Texas on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 am. Repass immediately following the service.