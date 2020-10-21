Wilson Norris, 1941-2020

Wilson Norris, age 79, of Crockett passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, at his residence.

Wilson was born Feb. 25, 1941 in Liberty to parents George Wilson Norris and Opal Neumann Norris. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1959 and obtained his bachelor’s degree at Lamar University in 1976. Wilson met Ginger Ezell in the summer of 1961, the love of his life, marrying her in February 1962, and they enjoyed over 50 years together. Wilson and Ginger moved to Crockett in 1976, and he started a State Farm Insurance Agency where he worked until 2017. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church who loved the Lord and believed you could never be too good of a Christian. Being a truly good neighbor, he would help anyone he could whenever he could and always enjoyed the company of friends and family in his home until the very end. Wilson was known around town for a friendly “Hello” and a box of donuts to share. Not only did he love spending time on the farm with his grandchildren, but he especially loved cheering them on at ballgames, never would there be a prouder grandpa in the stands.

Wilson is survived by son Forest Clayton Norris and wife, Beverly, of San Antonio; daughter Dana Young and husband, Austin, of Rusk; grandchildren Nathaniel Tyler Norris of Cleveland, Ohio, Victoria Rose Norris of Hamburg, Germany, Savanna Grace Young of Rusk, Matthew Norris Young of Rusk; sisters Alice Rolke of Dayton, Juanita Fox of San Antonio, Anita Josh and husband, Larry, of Kountze; brother-in-law Dean Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Ginger Norris; sister, Brenda Kay Hill.

Wilson’s family wish to express a special “Thank You” to Dorothy Jackson, Vera Love, Ruth McKnight and Doris Robinson for the loving, compassionate care throughout this time.

Funeral services for Wilson Norris were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, 700 East Houston Avenue in Crockett, Texas.

