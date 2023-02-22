Wynonna R. “Winnie” Williams, age 88 of Canton, Ohio, passed away February 19, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Canton after a short illness, with loving family by her side.

She was born December 29, 1934 in Daisetta, Texas the daughter of the late Bernice and Lorena (Benfield) Alford.

Winnie was a retired realtor for many years with TK Harris and Cutler Real Estate. She helped many people find their forever homes.

She loved gardening, cooking, and holding family gatherings. She was a big football fan and loved to watch the Michigan Wolverines games.

Winnie is survived by daughters, Elizabeth L. (Kevin) Huntley, Theresa M. (Steve) Leatherberry; sons, Michael A. Dollard and Steven B. (Nancy) Dollard; grandchildren, Samantha Dollard, Rene'e Dollard, Ashley Ortiz, Torey Holien, and Tyler Rivers, great-grandchildren, Deacon, Danielle, Carmyn, Kendall, Kaya, Morgan and Kaylee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Mike” Williams (2016) and sister, Janelle.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Newman Creek Cemetery in North Lawrence, Ohio at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 www.cancer.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com