Parker does it all in Lady Hornets victory

TARKINGTON - Reese Parker did it all in the season opener for the Hardin Lady Hornets on Monday night against the Lady Horns. The senior struck out 13 on the mound and had four hits, four RBIs, and two triples at the plate, leading her team to a 15-5 win over the Lady Horns.

Tarkington led 2-1 after two innings of play before Hardin exploded for eight runs in the third. Parker had a single to score Maddy Fregia to tie the game at 2-apiece. Taylor Knight followed with a two-run single with a score of 4-2. Kylie Templeton had a bases-loaded walk to score the sixth run of the game and then Kenadi Frauenberger followed with a two-run single and the advantage was up to 8-2. A couple of hitters later, Parker had a pop fly single to run the score to 9-2.

In the sixth frame, Frauenberger scored two more with a single, then Kaitlyn Key made it 15-4 by driving home two more with a single.

Parker allowed only three hits on the mound while walking six. Frauenberger finished with three hits and four RBI's while Knight chipped in with two hits and three RBIs. Maddy Fregia added three hits and scored two runs.

Hardin will take part in the Cleveland Tournament this weekend.