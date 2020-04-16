Why aren’t more recoveries reported?

Why doesn’t the media report when COVID-19 cases have recovered?

Why? Math. That’s why.

The first COVID-19 case in Liberty County was diagnosed on March 21. That person posted to social media April 2 she had been symptom free for 3 days, but it was not until April 13 that a negative test result showed her to have fully recovered.

That was 3 days ago.

For that fortunate woman her illness lasted 10 days. It could have lasted much longer, and appears to for a great many patients.

Unofficially, the county judge in one of his afternoon video updates this week said he understood perhaps six cases have recovered.

Whether those or any other rumored recoveries mean negative tests results have been produced, or that the patient has merely self-reported feeling better, we cannot say.

The second case reported in this county might have recovered or should soon, we hope. That case was confirmed on March 25. Assuming a 10-day illness, he would have been symptom free around April 4 or 5, and he might have gotten his negative test results today or should get them soon.

After that second case, few others reported will have had time yet to recover, and fewer still could have already received negative test results. Mild cases have an average recovery time of 2 weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Severe cases can take up to 6 weeks.

The third and fourth Liberty County COVID-19 cases were confirmed March 31 and the fifth on April 3. It has not been 2 weeks since that fifth case was confirmed.

Cases 6-8 were confirmed April 6; cases 9-13 on April 7; case 14 on April 8; cases 15-16, April 9; cases 17-19, April 11; case 20, April 13; cases 21-23 were confirmed yesterday; and case 24 today.

So, in a nutshell, the main reason you haven’t seen more reports of recoveries is that it takes time to recover, and not enough time has passed yet.

Find whatever information you want on social media to contradict everything said above, there still has not been enough time for very many of our local cases to have recovered and for their recovery to have been confirmed with tests.

There is also a second reason. So far it has been left entirely to the individual patient to announce his or her recovery to the world at large. Unless the patient, or someone with knowledge of his or her case, contacts the media about the patient’s recovery, then the media cannot know about it.

It is understandable that people are worried and anxious to learn of recoveries. It is less understandable why people think their feelings have anything to do with it.