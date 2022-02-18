Frost Bank Honors the Lee College Foundation

Frost Bank honored the Lee College Foundation for its sustained support and service to Lee College students throughout greater Baytown. The bank added a $2,500 gift to the recognition presented at the Frost Bank Baytown Financial Center February 17, 2022. In addition to the Lee College Foundation, the celebration event also recognized the Senior Citizen Project of Chambers County.

“The Lee College Foundation is pleased to be recognized by Frost Bank for helping more area residents realize their dreams of higher education,” said Stephen DonCarlos, chair of the Lee College Foundation Board of Directors. “We sincerely appreciate this partnership and look forward to deepening our relationship as Frost Bank grows throughout the college’s service area.”

The Lee College Foundation was established in 1968 to support Lee College students, which the Frost Bank gift recognizes and celebrates. Last year alone, the Lee College Foundation awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships, and an additional $100,000 in emergency assistance, to Lee College students.

“As the needs of our students continue to evolve, gifts to our Foundation help us meet those needs so all our students can be successful,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College. “We share common values with Frost Bank, as we are also committed to making people’s lives better, which their gift will amplify our ability to do.”

This is the first partnership between the Lee College Foundation and Frost Bank. “Frost is proud to partner with and support Lee College Foundation as we celebrate our new Baytown Financial Center, said Blythe Adam, business banking officer and community leader. “We appreciate all the amazing work done by the people at the Foundation.”