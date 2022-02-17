Arrest of Murder Suspect, Isaiah Daquinton Douglas

UPDATE:

Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox announced today that Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, who has been on the run since being filed on for murder in the case of the two victims found in a burned out vehicle recently in Liberty County, was arrested at approximately 2:pm this evening by

Officers of the Beaumont Police Department. Information had been received by the Beaumont Police Department that Douglas was hiding out at a home in their city, and when that house was surrounded by Officers, Douglas made an effort to elude police but he was taken into custody without further incident. It was reported that Douglas was alone in the house at the time of his arrest.

According to Capt. Knox, Douglas is the third and final person wanted in this murder case. LCSO Investigators and Texas Rangers are presently in route to Beaumont to return Douglas to Liberty County where he will be placed in the Liberty County Jail on a charge of Capital Murder.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for Isaiah Daquinton Douglas; a suspect wanted for capital murder. In the early morning hours of January 26, 2022, Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire on FM 1409 South of Dayton, Texas. Two victims were found deceased in the vehicle. Both victims were burned to the degree that investigators are still waiting on DNA to confirm the victims' identities. Autopsies were able to verify that one of the victims had been shot. Although the investigation is ongoing, an arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Douglas for capital murder. Douglas is known to frequent Beaumont, Dayton, and Liberty, Texas.

Isaiah Daquinton Douglas

DOB 10/19/1999

HEIGHT 6′ WEIGHT 205 LBS

HAIR BLACK EYE BROWN

RACE BLACK

SEX MALE

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of Douglas to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers Organization at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). All callers to Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for the tip that results in the arrest of Douglas.