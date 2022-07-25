International Leadership of Texas Public Charter Schools to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Liberty County Campus – ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8

JULY 19, 2022 – CLEVELAND, TX – International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), a free public charter school network, will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest campus, ILTexas Brigadier General Ramirez K-8. The ceremony will be a celebration of the ILTexas mission – to prepare students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, master the English, Spanish, and Chinese languages, and strengthen the mind, body and character – and will welcome in the new ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 team for the 2022-2023 school year.

What: ILTexas BG Ramirez Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: July 26, 2022, 8:00 AM – The ceremony will begin at 8:00 AM sharp. Where: ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 Campus

Future students and their families have been invited to participate in the ceremony Interviews with Founder and Superintendent Eddie Conger, campus namesake Brigadier General Joseph Ramirez Jr., Principal Coral Martínez, and others will be available following the ceremony. Tours of the completed sections of the campus will also be available for tour.

ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 will begin serving students on August 11, 2022 and will be home to 1,416 scholars. To learn more, visit ILTexas.org