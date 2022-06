2022 UIL Softball State Tournament Pairings

UIL Softball State Tournament

May 31-June 4, 2022

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

10:00 a.m. Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6)

1:00 p.m. D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 p.m. Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4)

Wednesday, June 1

Conference 3A

10:00 a.m. Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1)

1:00 p.m. Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 2

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 p.m. Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, June 3

Conference 5A

10:00 a.m. Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 p.m. Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 p.m. Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, June 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup