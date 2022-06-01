Elmore and Board land on 22-3A All-District First-Team

After getting off to a slow start in district, the Hardin Hornets made a run at the playoffs but fell just a little short in District 22-3A.

Nevertheless, the Hornets and Head Coach Brian Beck had two players selected to the All-District first-team.

Leading the way are a pair of seniors on the team in pitcher Caden Elmore and infielder Rylee Board. Junior Ryan Buenger of Anderson-Shiro was named the district's MVP.

Named as the Offensive MVP was his teammate Jordan Coronado while the Defensive MVP was Easten Dean of Coldspring.

The Newcomers of the Year are a pair of freshmen in Cade Garrett of New Waverly and Nolan Beaver of Coldspring.

The Hornets had three players make the second team in pitcher Hayden Sopchak, infielder Cody Turner, and utility player Grayson Creel.

Making the Honorable Mention team for Hardin are Jaden Parrish, Ryan Harris, and Carson Williams.