Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Liberty man sentenced to federal prison

Dayton rally falls short at Crosby 5-4

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Dayton's Isabel Mendez takes her lead off of second base at Crosby on Thursday night in 18-5A play.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Jess Woods of Dayton in the wind-up against Crosby on Thursday night. Woods finished with six strikeouts.

CROSBY – You can't ask for a better battle for a district title than a rivalry game, and there are ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025