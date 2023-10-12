FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT

Teams: Port Neches-Groves Indians at Dayton Broncos

When: Friday at 7 pm

Where: Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium

Records: Port Neches-Groves 5-1, 3-0; Dayton 4-2, 2-1

Last Week: PN-G 38, Willowridge 20; Dayton 55, Galena Park 13

2022: Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28

Preview: Homecoming for the Broncos could not come against a bigger opponent than PN-G. Bronco Stadium will be rocking on Friday night and getting their early would not be a bad idea. A quick start for Dayton could go a long way in this one.





Teams: Silsbee Tigers at Liberty Panthers

When: Friday at 7:30 pm

Where: Memorial Stadium

Records: Silsbee 6-0, 2-0; Liberty 1-6, 1-2

Last Week: Silsbee had a bye; Liberty 20, Hardin-Jefferson 16

2022: Silsbee 61, Liberty 6

Preview: The Panthers got their first win of the season last week in Sour Lake while the Tigers had a bye. Silsbee is state ranked and will be a tough foe for Liberty at home.





Teams: Hardin Hornets at Orangefield Bobcats

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m

Where: F.L. McLaine Stadium

Records: Hardin 3-3, 0-2; Orangefield 4-3, 3-0

Last Week: Hardin had a bye; Orangefield 43, Tarkington 17

2022: Orangefield 61, Hardin 7

Preview: Ball control will be key for the Hornets in this one. Hardin will need to hold onto the football and use field position.





Teams: Tarkington Longhorns at Kirbyville Wildcats

When: Friday at 7:30 pm

Where: Wildcat Stadium

Records: Tarkington 4-2, 1-1; Kirbyville 5-2, 2-1

Last Week: Orangefield 43, Tarkington 17; Anahuac 44, Kirbyville 28

2022: Kirbyville 52, Tarkington 28

Preview: A big game in the district as both teams are coming off a loss and needing a win. Tarkington will look to cause some turnovers.





Teams: Hull-Daisetta Bobcats at Lovelady Lions

When: Friday at 7 pm

Where: Lions Stadium

Records: Hull-Daisetta 3-3, 1-0; Lovelady 6-0, 1-0

Last Week: Hull-Daisetta 34, Sabine Pass 0; Lovelady 51, Colmesneil

2022: Lovelady 63, Hull-Daisetta 0

Preview: The Bobcats opened district play last week with a 34-0 win over Sabine Pass while Lovelady was putting up 51 against Colmesneil. Hull-Daisetta will need to cause some turnovers.





Teams: Cleveland Indians at Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles

When: Thursday at 7 pm

Where: Woodforest Bank Stadium

Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-4; Oak Ridge 4-2, 3-1

Last Week: The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 7; Oak Ridge 28, Grand Oaks 16

2022: Oak Ridge 54, Cleveland 0

Preview: It has been another tough season for Cleveland in Class 6A. Oak Ridge is 3-1 in district.