FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT

Jerry Michalsky
Posted in:
Sports
Teams: Port Neches-Groves Indians at Dayton Broncos 

When: Friday at 7 pm 

Where: Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium 

Records: Port Neches-Groves 5-1, 3-0; Dayton 4-2, 2-1 

Last Week: PN-G 38, Willowridge 20; Dayton 55, Galena Park 13 

2022: Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28 

Preview: Homecoming for the Broncos could not come against a bigger opponent than PN-G. Bronco Stadium will be rocking on Friday night and getting their early would not be a bad idea. A quick start for Dayton could go a long way in this one.  

 
 

Teams: Silsbee Tigers at Liberty Panthers 

When: Friday at 7:30 pm 

Where: Memorial Stadium 

Records: Silsbee 6-0, 2-0; Liberty 1-6, 1-2 

Last Week: Silsbee had a bye; Liberty 20, Hardin-Jefferson 16 

2022: Silsbee 61, Liberty 6 

Preview: The Panthers got their first win of the season last week in Sour Lake while the Tigers had a bye. Silsbee is state ranked and will be a tough foe for Liberty at home.  

 
 

Teams: Hardin Hornets at Orangefield Bobcats 

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m 

Where: F.L. McLaine Stadium 

Records: Hardin 3-3, 0-2; Orangefield 4-3, 3-0 

Last Week: Hardin had a bye; Orangefield 43, Tarkington 17 

2022: Orangefield 61, Hardin 7 

Preview: Ball control will be key for the Hornets in this one. Hardin will need to hold onto the football and use field position.  

 
 

Teams: Tarkington Longhorns at Kirbyville Wildcats 

When: Friday at 7:30 pm 

Where: Wildcat Stadium 

Records: Tarkington 4-2, 1-1; Kirbyville 5-2, 2-1 

Last Week: Orangefield 43, Tarkington 17; Anahuac 44, Kirbyville 28 

2022: Kirbyville 52, Tarkington 28 

Preview: A big game in the district as both teams are coming off a loss and needing a win. Tarkington will look to cause some turnovers.  

 
 

Teams: Hull-Daisetta Bobcats at Lovelady Lions 

When: Friday at 7 pm 

Where: Lions Stadium 

Records: Hull-Daisetta 3-3, 1-0; Lovelady 6-0, 1-0 

Last Week: Hull-Daisetta 34, Sabine Pass 0; Lovelady 51, Colmesneil 

2022: Lovelady 63, Hull-Daisetta 0 

Preview: The Bobcats opened district play last week with a 34-0 win over Sabine Pass while Lovelady was putting up 51 against Colmesneil. Hull-Daisetta will need to cause some turnovers.  

 
 

Teams: Cleveland Indians at Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles 

When: Thursday at 7 pm 

Where: Woodforest Bank Stadium 

Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-4; Oak Ridge 4-2, 3-1 

Last Week: The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 7; Oak Ridge 28, Grand Oaks 16 

2022: Oak Ridge 54, Cleveland 0 

Preview: It has been another tough season for Cleveland in Class 6A. Oak Ridge is 3-1 in district. 

