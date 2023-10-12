Panthers clip Hawks for first win 20-16 Posted in: Sports Liberty's Franki Marez finds running room Friday night in the Panthers first victory of the 2023 season. The Panther Cheerleaders pumped up fans Friday night as Liberty grabbed a big win over Hardin-Jefferson. SOUR LAKE - The Liberty Panthers picked up their first win of the season against the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last Friday,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!