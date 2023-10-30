H-D falls in four at Sabine Pass

SABINE PASS - It has been a tough season for the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats on the volleyball court.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Cats traveled to Sabine Pass for their final game of the season and were looking to pick up a district win against the Lady Sharks.

Things started well as Hull-Daisetta won the first game, but Sabine Pass would come back to win the next three and the match 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, and 25-18.

Leading the way in kills was Quay Haskins with 10 and the senior also led the team in digs with 17.

Adelyn Condra served up five aces to lead the Lady Cats in that category and Condra also led her team in assists with 21.