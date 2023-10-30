Lady Panthers take Lady Wildcats to five games before falling

SPLENDORA - The Liberty Lady Panthers gave it their all to end the season on a high note as they traveled to Splendora on Tuesday night for the final volleyball game of the season.

Liberty won the second and fourth games before dropping the tie-breaking game five.

The scores were 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, and 12-15. Bayleigh Taylor and Breezy Pantalion each finished with double-doubles for Liberty.

Pantalion had a season-high 26 kills to go along with 15 digs, while Taylor finished with 37 assists and 16 digs.

Abby Vickers finished with 12 kills and three blocks, and Jayci Lackey added 10 kills. Ashlyn Cordona led in aces with three, while teammate Allie Slack chipped in with 15 digs.

"We were playing our best volleyball at the right time of the year," said Lady Panthers Head Coach Riley Fisbeck. "We are proud of all of the hard work and long hours put in throughout the semester from all of our student-athletes on all three teams. Thank you to the seniors for their dedication to the program throughout the years and their leadership."

The Liberty JV team fell in three games, while the freshman team won in two.