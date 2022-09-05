Hardin defense leads the way over Evadale 20-6

It was a wet and wild one for the Hardin Hornets (1-1) as they celebrated homecoming with a big win over the Evadale Rebels (0-2) on Friday night, 20-6.

Defensively it was a huge night for the Hornets as they came away with seven turnovers on their way to the victory, with three interceptions and four fumbles.

"Overall, I'm extremely happy with our defensive coaching staff and their game plan. The defense continues to produce major turnovers for our offense. Our offense has to step up this week and take advantage of what the defense gives us," said Head Coach Jake Smith.

Trailing 6-0 in the opening quarter, the Hornet's Grayson Creel recovered a fumble and scooped it up for a huge defensive score to knot things up at 6-6.

The Hornets would tussle back and forth with the Rebels, but with 5:38 left in the second quarter, quarterback Ryelee Kubeczka hooked up with Anthony Walters on an 8-yard score to give Hardin the lead. The PAT was good from Kubeczka to make it 13-6.

On the next possession, the Hornets had another interception but failed to come away with any points.

Evadale got some momentum on the next drive, and the Hornets possibly had their biggest stop of the game after a Rebels receiver snagged a last-second pass at the goal line as the half expired.

The second half saw two big fumble recoveries in the third quarter from Blain Thornton, but again the Hornets offense did not come away with any points.

The Hornets finally pulled away in the fourth quarter after a solid Josh Ibarra rushing touchdown. Kubeczka followed it up with the point after, and it was 20-6 Hardin.

On the night, the Hornets offense walked away with 226 yards of total offense.

Kubeczka was 9 of 13 passing for 152 yards and a score, while Ibarra led the rushing attack with 74 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Hardin receivers had a solid outing. Walters snagged four receptions for 83 yards and a score, Carson Williams had four for 40 yards, and Trevor Jones had a 29-yard reception.

Defensively Landon Ponton had a solid night with 12 tackles, while Thornton, Rico Denman, and Corey Newkirk all had interceptions.

Another solid stat on the night was from Kubeczka on special teams, with six punts for 206 yards, for an average of 36 yards a punt, including to within the 20.

"I'm super happy with how our kids responded when faced with adversity. Week 1, they would have given up. This past week, they responded by playing hard the next play," concluded Smith.

The Hornets travel to Trinity this Friday night for a matchup with the winless Tigers at 7:30 pm.