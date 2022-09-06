Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Hardin defense leads the way over Evadale 20-6
Next article
Hergemuller set to lead fire marshal’s office and OEM

Liberty falls to Concordia 21-10

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Panther Paw Staff | Kaylee Tanton - Liberty's Alex Valtierria tries to pick up some yardage against Concordia last Friday night.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Panther Paw Staff | Kaylee Tanton - The Panthers defense closes in on the Concordia ball carrier.

TOMBALL - The Liberty Panthers fall to 0-2 this year after a 21-10 loss to the Concordia Crusaders.  Liberty won the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2022