Horton's future a bright one at OU

DAYTON – Carson Horton was a massive part of the Dayton Broncos' return to the state playoffs last season. Now he will be leaving for Norman and the University of Oklahoma next week for his next adventure.

Horton will not be playing in 2023 as the former Broncos quarterback just had hip arthroscopy surgery on June 22 at Houston Methodist Hospital, but he will be right in the thick of things as a preferred walk-on at OU.

"I had tears in my groin, hamstring, and oblique area," said Horton. “I can start doing light therapy around the end of August and then hopefully back to football workouts at the beginning of next year if everything goes accordingly."

But none of this is keeping Horton down.

"I am going to be a student assistant this year and create some relationships with the coaches," said Horton. "I will be working mostly with Coach Lebby and help him with whatever he needs.”

Innovative thinking by someone who hopes to be the signal caller for the Sooners in the future.

Last year before the start of his senior year, Horton and his family moved to Texas from Oklahoma, and the rest you can say is history.

Horton led the Broncos to the playoffs in 2022, ending a seven-year drought for Dayton after a run of 20 straight playoff appearances.

He passed for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for another 500+ on the ground.

Horton and the Broncos fell to Brenham in the opening round of the playoffs on a cold and windy night in Blue Bell country.

"That left a sour taste in my mouth and that loss crosses my mind a lot," said Horton.

Dayton clinched a playoff spot against Texas City on a week that Horton was sick and not at 100 percent.

"One of my goals coming into the season was to get the Broncos back into the playoffs. My Uncle, Quinn Wood, was retiring from the Dayton coaching staff, and I wanted to send him out as a winner."

"The Port Neches-Groves game was one of my favorites of the season because that was a great game in an awesome atmosphere, and that is the kind of game you dream about playing growing up as a kid. It wasn't the results we wanted, but it was a fun game to play," said Horton.

Now Horton's primary goal is to return from surgery and work his way up the ladder.

"I am a realist and understand I am going in as a walk-on to one of the top teams in the country," said Horton. "But I do think I can get there. First, I need to prove myself and win the backup position, and then maybe one day I can be in a position to be the signal caller for the Sooners.”

If Horton successfully walks on at the OU, he would follow in the footsteps of Dayton Bronco great Aaron Ripkowski. He delivered an outstanding career with the Sooners before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.