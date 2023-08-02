Dayton ISD Celebrates Being a Family!

On Monday, July 31, over 800 Dayton ISD school staff members kicked off the new school year as they gathered at Dayton High School, Performing Arts Center.

The morning started out with an optional invocation from Pastor Howie Howeth, before Convocation started. At the start of the morning’s meeting, the award-winning MCJROTC presented the colors and Mrs. Stacey Gatlin, Director of Personnel Services, led the pledges. Dr. Jessica Johnson recognized Dayton Board Member, Linda Harris and then introduced Board President; C.D. Williams gave the DISD staff an inspirational yet entertaining welcome to the packed auditorium.

Williams gave words of encouragement for the new school year along with some words of wisdom for both the new and returning staff members.

Dr. Travis Young and Mrs. Tami Pierce then introduced the District’s Teachers of the Year respectively. LaDonna Hess who is the Secondary Teacher of the Year gave an inspirational speech followed by Mrs. Amanda Odom, the Elementary Teacher of the Year. Odom's speech was filled with inspiration and words of encouragement.

Superintendent, Dr. Johnson got the crowd warmed up with DISD's year theme ‘Family’ using TV show titles. “Families- That is why we are here and we are bound by ‘Family Ties’ here in Bronco Country! You see, it does not matter if you are ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘The Addams Family’ or even ‘The Waltons’- We are ‘All in the Family’! I guess you could say at my age you are ‘All My Children’! This school year, DISD’s theme is Family- Why? Because ‘Families Matter’.”

Johnson went on to say that, convocation important information would be covered in a fun manner this year. The highlight of Convocation was the introduction of the Celebrity Family Feud Game with game show host- the ‘young Steve Harvey’ (aka Dr. Travis Young). Campus and District Administrators consisted of The Purple Team vs the White Team with two additional DISD staff members in the audience who were selected to play for the ‘fast money’ portion of the game.

The ‘young Steve Harvey,’ asked the teams questions and covered important information in a humorous way. The game was meant to serve as a reminder that even some dry information can be covered in a fun and engaging way.

The DISD administrators modeled their expectations of what engaging lessons can look like. All of the DISD staff members/audience participated in several portions of the game too. Since the theme was ‘Family’- it was an ‘all or no one’ wins outcome. After a hilarious game of Family Feud, all DISD staff members walked away as winners of the game!

At the conclusion of the Celebrity Family Feud game, Dr. Johnson reminded the staff that in order to be a full-fledged Bronco and be a part of our DISD family, she invited all administrators to come down and lead the DISD staff in the school song.

As the staff left Convocation, once again, the Old River Baptist Church members gave out their red delicious apples for every staff member.