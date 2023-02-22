Huffman beats Liberty 61-39 in Seeding Game

HUFFMAN- Last Tuesday, the Liberty Panthers put it to the Falcons at their place to force Friday night's seeding game for third and fourth place. The Falcons got some revenge on Friday night by jumping out to a big early lead and coasting for a 61-39 win.

Huffman scored the first four points before Liberty's Zach Breaux came up with a steal and score to make it 4-2. The Falcons then scored the next five points to push their lead to 9-2, which forced a Panthers timeout. Patrick Flowers scored a bucket to end the run and make it 9-4. Huffman led 17-6 after the opening quarter.

The second period was not much better, and with the Falcons up by 17, Lorenzo Braxton scored on a drive to make it 25-10. Just before the end of the first half, Flowers would hit a jumper and Liberty trailed 33-13 at the break.

The Panthers turned up the heat in the third quarter and it started with a steal and score by Kaden Jones. Braxton then connected on a jumper and after another steal and score by Jones, Liberty was within 39-25. Early in the fourth quarter, Flowers had a steal and score to make it 41-27. After the Falcons pushed the lead back to 48-31, the Panthers got a drive and score by Breaux; then it was Jones connecting from downtown and then Breaux scored again after grabbing an offensive rebound and Liberty had cut the deficit to 48-38. Huffman then responded by going on a 10-0 run to push their advantage back to 58-38 with under two minutes remaining to seal the win.

Breaux led the scoring for the Panthers with 10 points, while Braxton finished with 8 and Jones chipped in with 7 points. Liberty will now face Silsbee in the bi-district round of the playoffs.