Mumford downs H-D 72-35 in Bi-district play

WILLIS - It wasn't the ending Hull-Daisetta wanted on Monday night, but the Bobcat faithful should be happy about another playoff appearance by Head Coach Trenton Wallace and his team. Unfortunately, the Bobcats faced an excellent Mumford Mustangs team, and their full-court press caused all kinds of fits in a 72-35 win.

"That is a very good basketball team," said Wallace. "We never stopped playing, though."

Hull-Daisetta got off to a good start early on. Landyn Sellers had a drive and score to open up the scoring for a 2-0 lead. Moments later, Krispen Sowell connected on a three-pointer for a 5-2 Bobcats advantage. Mumford then went to work and scored the final 17 points of the opening period to lead 19-5 after the first quarter. Trailing 24-6, Noe Garcia connected from downtown and then a drive and score by Sellers cut the deficit to 24-11. The Mustangs ended the first half on a 12-3 run to lead 36-14 at the break.

Josh Smith started the second half for Hull-Daisetta by scoring on a three-point play to make it 36-17. Adrian Eaglin grabbed an offensive rebound, scored, and hit a jumper on the next possession.

In the final quarter for the Bobcats, Sellers hit a jumper and then scored again on a drive as the senior zigged-and-zagged around three Mumford defenders for a bucket. Garcia then hit another three-pointer just before the close of the game.

Garcia and Sellers led the scoring for Hull-Daisetta with 8 points each. Smith finished with 6 points. The Bobcats finish their season at 15-15 while the Mustangs improve to 25-10.