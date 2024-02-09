Lady Hornets connect on 10 three-pointers in win over Lady Warriors Posted in: Sports Hardin's Tylia Booth drives the lane looking for a teammate against Warren on Tuesday night in district action. The hometown faithful recognized Hardin seniors Tylia Booth, Morgan Tidwell, and Chloe Sellers. HARDIN — The Lady Hornets put on a show in their final contest of the season as they were on fire ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!