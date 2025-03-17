Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Rotary Club Draws the Winning Tickets
Next article
Pennington heading to State in Powerlifting

Lady Panthers slug seven homers in 13-0 win

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty's Abby Vickers is congratulated by Head Coach Karen Slack at home on Thursday against Hardin-Jefferson.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty pitcher Bayleigh Taylor struck out 11 on Thursday night at home against Hardin-Jefferson.

  LIBERTY – It certainly looked like the Liberty Lady Panthers ate their Wheaties on Thursday before their district contest with ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025