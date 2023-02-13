Lady Wildcats take the bite out of Lady Cats 62-34

DAISETTA- Big Sandy came to town last Tuesday night to face the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats and showed just why they are state ranked by knocking off the Lady Cats 62-34.

Big Sandy came out firing and led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats continued their hot play in the second period and increased their advantage to 38-14 at the half.

HD did put together their best quarter of the night in the third period and outscored Big Sandy 10-8 and trailed 46-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Wildcats put the game away in the final eight minutes by winning the period 16-9.

Kaylei Armstrong led the Lady Cats in scoring with 23 points. Quay Haskins finished with 5 and Kaidyn Smith added 4.

We will have a complete story on the Hull-Daisetta/Normangee playoff match-up that was played on Tuesday night in Conroe.