LCSO announces promotions

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotions from the Patrol Division to the Criminal Investigation Division. Deputy Bridget Cavanaugh, and Deputy Reid Kenagy have both been selected and promoted to the position of Investigator. Investigator Cavanaugh began her new assignment on January 1, 2023, and Investigator Kenagy began his new assignment February 6, 2023.

Both Cavanaugh and Kenagy placed their interest in the Criminal Investigation Division and went through a 5-panel review board process. Aside from the review board process other factors came into play with the decision making for the promotions, such as their report writing skills, training, and their decision-making abilities while on patrol.

Investigator Cavanaugh stated, “ I am excited at the opportunity to work along with a well-integrated team of Investigators and continue serving the community I grew up in.”

Investigator Kenagy stated, “ I look forward to the opportunity of serving the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in the capacity of Investigator.”

CID Captain David Meyers stated, “I am excited for both Cavanaugh and Kenagy to be a part of the Criminal Investigation Division and am certain that they will both prove to be a tremendous asset to our team.”