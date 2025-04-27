Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Lady Panthers ease past Yates 19-0 in opening round
Next article
Caution ahead

Lake Creek proves their ranking in sweep over Dayton

Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Dayton shortstop Bella Barziza puts tag on a Lake Creek base runner on Friday evening at West Fork High School.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Dayton freshman Chloe Whitehead watches this pop-up against Lake Creek in game one on Friday in Kingwood.

KINGWOOD- Having to face the No. 6 ranked team in the nation is not an easy order for any team,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025