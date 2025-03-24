Liberty second half goals enough to beat Jasper 3-1 Posted in: Sports Christopher Jimenez of Liberty moves deep into Jasper territory at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday night in bi-district action. Liberty's Santiago Lopez outruns a Jasper defender with the ball on Thursday night in Nederland. NEDERLAND – Changing locations about five hours before their Class 4A Bi-District playoff game against the Jasper Bulldogs on Thursday ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!