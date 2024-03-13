Livingston slows down Liberty in district opener

LIVINGSTON — The Liberty Panthers opened district play on Tuesday afternoon in Livingston and ran into a wall in Lions starting pitcher Kyle Nelson.

Although the Liberty hitters had some good swings off Nelson, the Panthers were held to three hits as Livingston won 7-0.

Both teams will meet again on Thursday at City Park Field in Liberty at 2:30 p.m.

Grady Silva was tagged with the loss after pitching into the fourth inning. Cade Carter came in for relief and finished with four strikeouts.

The Lions did most of their damage in the second inning by scoring five runs to move in front 5-0.

Livingston's four hits in the inning and two hit-by-batters did not help the cause.

Gage Pavliska had the first hit for Liberty in the second inning with a single. Kenan Clevenger had a single in the fourth inning, and Kody Sandefur had a single in the fifth.

Frankie Marez had a nice diving catch in the outfield and threw out a runner at home.

The Lions busted the game open with two more runs in the fourth for the 7-0 final.

The Panthers travel to West Fork on Tuesday night for their first look at the new school in New Caney ISD.