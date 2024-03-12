LCSO deputy facing aggravated assault by a police officer charge

A deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and will face charges of Aggravated Assault by a Police Officer, a first-degree felony.

Deputy Travis Kade Burman, 29, who lives in Polk County, surrendered to authorities, where he was booked and released on $100,000 bond on Thursday, March 7.

The investigation into Burman began after an individual that he arrested in 2022 made complaints against the deputy.

Texas Ranger Joshua Benson is investigating but couldn't release specific details about the case that was being referred to the Liberty County District Attorney's Office.

According to LCSO Chief Deputy Billy Knox, Burman has been put on desk duty while the investigation continues.

"He's on desk duty and has been since the LCSO learned of the situation," Knox said, "It's not a reflection of our department or our character, and we are cooperating with the rangers and the DA."

This is a developing story. The Vindicator will update it when more information becomes available.