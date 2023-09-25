Local runners converge on Liberty Municipal Park Posted in: Sports And they are off in the boys 4A-and-under cross country run at the Tony Munson Invitational on Friday morning in Liberty. Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats Varsity Cross Country Team Liberty Boys Varsity Cross Country Team Liberty Girls Varsity Cross Country Team Cleveland Girls Varsity Cross Country Team Tarkington Girls Varsity Cross Country Team Cleveland varsity runner Mark Breeson after running at the Tony Munson Inviational on Friday morning at Liberty's City Park. LIBERTY - You could not have asked for more perfect conditions than on Friday morning at Liberty Municipal Park for ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!