Mosley signs to play ball
It is a big day for Lance Mosley, recently graduated from West Hardin High School. He signed to play basketball next season at Victoria College. Beaumont’s KFDM came for an interview, and two or three dozen of his friends and family turned out to congratulate him.
Look for more about Mosley and more photos in next week’s edition of The Vindicator.
