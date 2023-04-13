Oak Ridge shuts down Cleveland 4-0

CLEVELAND- A big call in the fifth inning turned the momentum the Cleveland Indians had going on and that would prove to be big for Conroe Oak Ridge in a 4-0 shut-out at Hal McClelland Sports Complex on Tuesday night in district action.

Trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, the Indians got a rally going. Parker Hamilton doubled and then Ethan Barron walked. Chase Stuckey then hit a ground ball to shortstop, who fielded the ball and threw over to second for the force on Barron but then runners interference was called as Hamilton crossed the plate and Stuckey was called out at first for the third out and with Cleveland not getting a run. The call proved to be big as the War Eagles added two more in the top of the sixth and went on for the 4-0 victory.

The Indians also put a runner on in the fourth as McCade Hilton singled and then was bunted over to second by Gio Gonzalez. But Bryant would get out of the jam for Oak Ridge. In the top half of the fourth frame, Hamilton made a nice catch of a line drive playing at third base.

Cleveland did not go down without a fight in the seventh inning. Xavier Woods walked and Parker Hamilton grounded into a fielder's choice erasing Woods at second base. With two outs, Avery Sims doubled to put runners at second and third. Bryant would then end the game with a strikeout.

Hilton pitched well for the Indians and allowed just one earned run and two hits. He also finished with four strikeouts. Hamilton came in in the sixth inning and added two strikeouts.

The Indians will welcome in Conroe next Friday night.