Pantalion leads Lady Panthers past Lady Falcons 43-33

HUFFMAN - It was the perfect start to district 20-4A play on Tuesday night in Huffman as the Liberty Lady Panthers used a game-high 21 points by Breezy Pantalion to knock off the Lady Falcons 43-33.

The junior was also clutch down the stretch by hitting her last six free throws and finished 11 of 15 from the charity stripe.

"She was clutch down the stretch by hitting her free throws," said Liberty Head Coach Kearsten Marion. "These ladies have taken to the system and it shows with our record."

The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early 7-3 advantage as Pantalion scored on a lay-up.

A drive and two by Tatelynn Curry and then a three-pointer by Lyrie Brown had Liberty ahead 17-11 after the opening quarter.

The second period started out with a three-point play by Emerson Rawlinson from Jayci Lackey and a 19-11 lead.

Huffman then went on a 10-2 run the rest of the quarter, which would cut the deficit to 21-19 at the half.

Lackey started the second half with a drive and score, and then Tiana Patterson grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 25-21.

Kirsten Flowers then drove to the bucket for a score and the lead was 35-29 midway through the fourth quarter.

Pantalion put the game away with a drive and score and the advantage was in double figures at 43-33.

Lackey finished with 10 points and Brown added 6.

Liberty will travel to Livingston on Friday night.