Shirley one-hits Onalaska 5-1

ONALASKA - Trace Shirley pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Tarkington Longhorns to a 5-1 win on Tuesday night in a district tilt.

The senior was outstanding on the night all night long by throwing 97 pitches, with 63 of those being strikes.

Tarkington grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Ian Herndon tripled with one out and then Shirley grounded out to second to plate Herndon for a 1-0 lead.

In the third frame, the Longhorns added another run as Herndon scored Lance Hawthorne with a single and the advantage was 2-0.

Catcher Keaton Lambreth took care of the run in the fifth inning by hitting a pitch over the left field fence for a home run and the score was 3-0.

The Longhorns then put the game away with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Two errors led to the final two runs as Dennis Hollingsworth scored on an error by the Wildcats catcher and Robbie Bridwell plated Bryan Mills after reaching on an error by the Onalaska shortstop for a 5-0 advantage.

The Wildcats would get a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-1, but Shirley would strike out the final two Onalaska hitters in the seventh inning for the complete game win.

A big district game will take place on Friday night on the prairie as New Waverly comes to Tarkington.