Lady Warriors outscore Lady Hornets 26-15

WARREN - If it's runs you like, then Warren was the place to be last Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors and Hardin combined for 41 runs in a softball game. Unfortunately, a 19-run fourth inning carried Warren to a 26-15 win.

Down 4-0 heading into the third inning, the Lady Hornets scored 10 runs in the third. Emma Smart walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-1 and then Kylie Templeton followed suit with a walk and the score was 4-2. Ava Green scored another by reaching on an error and then a walk to Kayleigh Fregia with the bases loaded tied the score at 4-apiece. Kaitlyn Key then gave Hardin the lead with another bases loaded walk, Kenadi Frauenberger drove in two more with a single, and the advantage was 7-4. Taylor Knight followed with a two-run single and the Lady Hornets led 9-4.

Hardin added four more in the fourth inning to increase their advantage to 14-5. Frauenberger was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded to make it 11-5 and then Knight cleared the bases with a three-run double and the score was 14-5.

That is when things you could say changed as the Lady Warriors scored 19 runs in the bottom of the fourth and all of a sudden, they led 24-14. The Lady Hornets scored a run in the fifth, but Warren put the game away with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Knight finished with five RBIs and had two hits. Frauenberger had three RBIs and scored three runs. Key also scored three runs.

Hardin will host East Chambers on Friday at 5 pm.