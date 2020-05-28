Summer sports camps schedules
Liberty Sports Camps
Summer Strength and Conditioning Camp
- Mondays through Thursdays 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Boys and Girls seventh-twelfth grades)
- June 8-11
- June 15-18
- June 22-25
- Off week (June 29-July 2)
- July 6-9
- July 13-16
- July 20-23
- July 27-30
- Liberty High School Field House Contact rctaylor@libertyisd.net or
- Contact rctaylor@libertyisd.net or keslack@libertyisd.net.
- $20 for entire summer per camper (Registration will be first day at 7 a.m.)
- Specifications of camp are tentative to U.I.L.’s announcements.
Sport camp registrations will be available on first day of camp 30 minutes prior to start. Please reserve your spot by emailing coach.
Basketball Camp (girls)
- Monday, June 8-Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Liberty High School Gym
- First-fifth graders will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m
- Incoming sixth through ninth graders will be from 1-3 p.m
- Contact cmsylvia@libertyisd.net for registration
- $40per camper, includes t-shirt
Basketball Camp (boys)
- Wednesday, June 17-Friday, June 19
- Liberty High School Gym
- First-fifth grades will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m
- Incoming sixth through ninth graders will be from 1-3 p.m
- Contact cjwickliff @libertyisd.net for registration
- $40 per camper
Volleyball Camp (girls)
- Monday, June 22-Wednesday, June 24
- Liberty High School Gym
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m (fourth-sixth grades) and 2-4 p.m (seventh-eighth grades)
- Monday, July 27-30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m (ninth grade only)
- Contact keslack@libertyisd.net for registration
- $50 per camper, includes T-shirt
Softball Camp (girls)
- Monday, June 15-Wednesday, June 17
- 4-6 p.m. (second-fifth grades) 6-8 p.m (sixth-ninth grades)
- Liberty High School Softball Field
- Contact keslack@libertyisd.net for registration
- $50 per camper, includes T-shirt
Football Camp (boys)
- Monday, July 27-Wednesday, July 29th
- 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (incoming seventh-ninth graders)
- Liberty High School Practice Field
- Contact rctaylor@libertyisd.net for registration
- $25 per camper
Soccer Camp (boys and girls)
- Monday, July 13
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m (sixth-ninth grades)
- Liberty High School Soccer/ Track Field
- Contact: lgfarrington@libertyisd.net for registration
- $25 per camper
