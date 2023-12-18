Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ada Charlene Kebodeaux
The Vindicator's Payne named reporter of the year
Tarkington’s Smith named 23-3A District MVP

Jerry Michalsky
    Gabi Smith was named the District 23-3A Most Valuable Player.

TARKINGTON - It was a big season for Tarkington's Gabi Smith and the senior capped it off by being named District 23-3A's Most Valuable Player. 

Sophomore teammate Monica Rodriguez was named the district's Setter of the Year.  

Three Lady Horns finished on the first-team all-district list. They are senior Kalee Johnson, sophomore Abigail Rodriguez and junior Maddy Kelly.  

Named to the second team are junior Natalie Deck and freshman Rosie Ellington.  

Head Coach Glenn Kennedy leads Tarkington. 

 

