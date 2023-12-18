Tarkington’s Smith named 23-3A District MVP

TARKINGTON - It was a big season for Tarkington's Gabi Smith and the senior capped it off by being named District 23-3A's Most Valuable Player.

Sophomore teammate Monica Rodriguez was named the district's Setter of the Year.

Three Lady Horns finished on the first-team all-district list. They are senior Kalee Johnson, sophomore Abigail Rodriguez and junior Maddy Kelly.

Named to the second team are junior Natalie Deck and freshman Rosie Ellington.

Head Coach Glenn Kennedy leads Tarkington.