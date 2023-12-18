The Vindicator’s Payne named reporter of the year

The Vindicator’s parent company, Granite Media Partners, recently recognized managing editor Russell Payne as Reporter of the Year.

The recognition comes on the heels of a major news year locally, including several stories that made national and world news, including a mass murder, Daisetta sinkhole and the ongoing controversy surrounding Colony Ridge, to name a few.

“Russell has tackled some of Southeast Texas' biggest stories in 2023,” said Granite’s Vice President of Content, Thomas Edwards.

Edwards recognized Payne’s work and consistent positive attitude as some of the attributes that earned him this distinction.

Publisher Jennifer Gray Richardson agreed that Payne deserved the honor and strives to strengthen the content of the 136-year-old news source.

“We are very proud of Russell and his accomplishments since he has joined us,” said Richardson. “We can’t wait to see what he brings us for years to come.”

Payne began his career with The Vindicator in 1998 and has worked at numerous stops across Texas, but he had the opportunity to rejoin the staff in 2020 as advertising director and eventually moved over to managing editor.

“I am so honored to be a part of The Vindicator. It is more than just a newspaper to me. Liberty County is home, and I get to work at home and share stories of the community that means the world to me,” Payne said.

He noted that he wouldn't have the opportunity to learn and grow if not for the great people he works with, both at The Vindicator and across the county.

He thanked Edwards and Gray Richardson, commended his sports team led by Sports Editor Jerry Michalsky, and tipped his cap to everyone who makes The Vindicator great.

“I am grateful to receive this honor, and I did it with a team of great people, and I thank them all for being a part of the journey,” Payne concluded.

Granite Media Partners is based in Taylor, Texas and operates award-winning newspapers and magazines across the state.