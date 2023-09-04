Tarkington stays perfect with 30-14 win over Shepherd Posted in: Sports Tarkington quarterback Tanner Johnson tries to get around the corner at home on Friday night against Shepherd. A Tarkington defensive player makes a big hit on a Shepherd player at A.L. Nelson Stadium on Friday night. TARKINGTON - Football is a game of adjustments and whoever makes the better adjustments usually will walk off the field ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!