Addison announces for Hardin ISD School Board

My name is Amy Addison, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to announce my bid to run for Hardin ISD School Board Position 7.

I have lived in the Hardin school district nearly my entire life. I love our community and the people that are in it. I am, by far, not a politician; I am a parent and someone who wants the best for our kids.

I am a Christian woman who loves God.

I am a wife to my amazing husband, John Addison, and a mother to our seven children, four of whom attend Hardin ISD.

I am running for many reasons, but the most important is for the kids.

Hardin ISD has some financial issues that have caused the FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) to give HISD a rating of F = Substandard achievement. The ISD has to make some changes in a positive direction moving forward to correct that.

I believe in our educators and the administration that is currently at the District, but just like anything in life, it has to be backed up by people who will work together for the better good.

I believe that transparency is something that goes hand in hand with success, and after reviewing required postings by the district, I do not see that with the current state of things.

The FIRST rating should be posted for the stakeholders (you) to be able to review, but it has not been for the latest review. (Updated: The issue of the required postings for HISD was brought to light by me on 01/23/2023, and as of 01/24/2023, the ISD has now posted them on their website. I applaud that, as transparency is essential.)

I want what is best for our children, as they will be the lifeblood of this community in just a few short years.

I want to thank you for your support, and I look forward to working with each of you to ensure our children's future. May God bless each and every one of you daily!

Sincerely,

~Amy Addison