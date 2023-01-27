Jones scores game-winner at Livingston

LIVINGSTON- Trailing for most of the game, the Liberty Panthers used a big fourth quarter to send their game into overtime, and then in the extra four minutes, Kaden Jones proved to be the hero by hitting a driving shot as time expired to give Liberty an exciting 72-70 win over the Livingston Lions on Wednesday night in district action.

Tied at 70-apiece, the Lions had a couple of chances to win the game, but both shots were off, and Jones pushed the ball up court and released his shot just before the horn sounded. The shot hung on the rim for a moment and then fell through the nets setting off a celebration for the Panthers.

Livingston jumped out to an early 11-3 advantage before a steal and two by Zach Breaux made it 11-7. Moments later, it was Patrick Flowers connecting from downtown, and Liberty was down 15-13.

The Lions then went on a 15-2 run to push their lead to 30-15 before a three-pointer from Flowers made it 30-18.

Tony Denman scored on a drive, and the deficit was down to 30-22. Just before the end of the first half, Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. Livingston led 38-30 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Lions upped their lead to 44-30. Breaux then scored back-to-back baskets, and a three-pointer by Flowers had the Panthers within 44-37. Breaux continued his big second half and hit a trey just before the end of the quarter to make the score 50-45.

The final quarter saw Liberty put up 20 points. First, it was Lorenzo Braxton connecting on a three-pointer, then he scored on the inside, and the Panthers were down just 57-55.

After Liberty tied the score, the Panthers moved in front thanks to a Flowers bucket, and then a three-pointer by the senior had Liberty in front 64-60. Trailing 65-63, Livingston scored just before time expired in the fourth quarter, and the game was tied at 65, and an extra four minutes was put on the clock.

The Panthers trailed 70-68 in overtime when Flowers scored on a lay-up to the score at 70, setting up the Jones game-winner.

Flowers had a big night for Liberty with 29 points. Breaux added 15 points, and Braxton chipped in with 12.