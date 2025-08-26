Al Green is our congressman now?!?

The Trump administration nicely pointed out Texas could redistrict five of its Democrat-held Congressional seats to Republican-leaning seats, a move that would add to the Republican representation in the United States House of Representatives.

A quick primer: The Texas Legislature (aka the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives) determine the lines of districts for our representation in the United States Congress. These are two separate bodies of government.

After a floor amendment in the Texas House of Representatives last week, Liberty County became a player in this move to send more Republicans to Washington D.C.

“But wait, didn’t we already have a Republican congressman?” some ask. Yes, yes, indeed we did; Liberty County has been represented by Dr. Brian Babin (R-Woodville) since 2015 in what is known as Congressional District 36 (CD36). CD36 has been composed of southeastern Harris County, parts of Jefferson County, Liberty County, Polk County, Newton County, Jasper County, Hardin County, Tyler County and Chambers County.

However, with the new redistricting plan, Liberty County will now be in Congressional District 9 (CD9).

Yes, Al Green is currently the congressman from CD 9. But this does not mean Al Green becomes our congressman for Liberty County.

Just as CD 36’s boundaries will no longer look the same, i.e., taking Liberty County out of CD36, neither will the boundaries of CD 9 look the same.

CD 9’s boundaries will now include familiar areas such as Crosby, Baytown and Huffman. And yes, Liberty County. The portions of the old CD 9 where Democrats were the majority are no longer in the new CD 9.

What does this mean for Liberty County?

First, it means we need to ensure voter turnout in November elections continues an upward trend. In the November 2024 presidential election, Liberty County’s voter turnout exceeded 55% of registered voters. In the November 2022 election, voter turnout was approximately 40% of registered voters.

Registered voters, however, does not mean population. Our current population “on the books” is roughly 91,000 people. Out of that 91,000 people, approximately 55,000 are registered to vote.

We should consider it an honor to have been selected by Republicans in Texas and President Donald Trump to be part of expanding the Republican majority nation-wide. Our turnout very well could determine which party controls Congress.

To keep Liberty County red, we must work on ensuring all our new movers understand how and why the Republican Party is the party that values individualism, hard work, families and the Lord. Our county has three organizations that can help you do just that: the Liberty County Republican Party, the Liberty County Republican Women’s Club, and the Liberty County Conservatives PAC. Join one, two or all three!

Bottom line: It’s not time to despair; it’s time to get to work.

Emily Cook is a local attorney with the firm Chandler, Cook & Fitzgerald PLLC. She has previously served as the chairwoman of the Liberty County Republican Party, is the current treasurer of Liberty County Republican Women’s Club, and co-founder of the Liberty County Conservatives PAC.