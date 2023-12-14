Little Biddy Bits

I bought a dozen quail to use in training my young French Brittany pointing dog. I kept the quail in an old coop inside my barn feed room. The next morning, when I opened the feed room door, quail were everywhere. They had knocked the coop door off its rusty hinges and out they flew! I failed to make sure they were secure.

Jesus said, “My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand.” (John 10:29) Jesus never fails.

Danny R. Biddy, Chaplain: Chambers County Sheriff’s Office & Fellowship of Christian Cowboys