Thoughtful Things
Little Biddy Bits

A Bird in Hand 

I bought a dozen quail to use in training my young French Brittany pointing dog. I kept the quail in an old coop inside my barn feed room. The next morning, when I opened the feed room door, quail were everywhere. They had knocked the coop door off its rusty hinges and out they flew! I failed to make sure they were secure. 

Jesus said, “My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand.” (John 10:29) Jesus never fails.  

Danny R. Biddy, Chaplain: Chambers County Sheriff’s Office & Fellowship of Christian Cowboys 

