Thoughtful Things

The Power of Redemption: One of the central themes of the story of the grinch is the idea that even someone as seemingly heartless and selfish as the Grinch can change. Ephesians 1:7 says “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” God's grace is usually defined as undeserved favor. Grace cannot be earned; it is something that is freely given.

This time of year, it can be very stressful and demanding of people's time and money. However, it should not be about that, it should be about the reason for the season and that is the birth of Jesus. The light of the world. The Savior of the world. The one who can make any heart grow three sizes larger! As I was watching the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas, I began to think how so many people think of Christmas as the grinch did. They dread or hate Christmas, or they don’t like the festivities or gatherings. So, why do they feel this way? Is it because their heart is too small? Has someone hurt them and made them feel like they are not enough? Like the grinch. When he was little, he liked Christmas until someone made fun of him and he gave up and left. Like so many today who may have been hurt at some point in their life. Instead of turning the other cheek, they would rather give up and leave.

The theme of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is that the Christmas holiday is not just about stuff. The Grinch mistakenly thinks that it is about stuff and that the people of Whoville will be devastated when they wake up on Christmas morning to see all of their trinkets and Who-Hash and wonky toys gone. But

at the end, having learned that stealing the presents does not destroy the Whos' fellowship and joy, he begins to see the deeper meaning of the holiday. He has a change of heart, and when he returns their gifts, his heart grows three sizes.The Grinch changed his way of thinking, and his heart grew three times larger when he found peace and joy! When he found the true meaning of Christmas! Even the grinch realized this when the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! 'Maybe Christmas,' he thought, 'doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!,' ”

This reminds me of our lives without Christ in it. We are unkind, full of bitterness and we loathe everything around us. But the moment that we realize that we can’t make it without God, then that is when our heart begins to grow larger! When we change our way of thinking and allow God to lead and guide us, then we can be that light that shines in this dark world. Especially during the holiday season there seems to be so much darkness and gloom that overshadows so many. My prayer this Christmas is the hope that we all will find the true meaning of Christmas and may our hearts grow three times larger this year! Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!

