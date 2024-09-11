Masons honoring vets with wreath project

ANAHUAC — Local Masons have embarked on a project to honor the memories of the 378 veterans buried at Anahuac Cemetery and they are asking for the community’s help.

Anahuac Masonic Lodge # 995 AF&AM has launched a project new to Chambers County – laying wreaths on the gravesites of veterans.

The endeavor is through Wreaths Across America and the goal is to purchase a wreath for each of 378 veterans buried at the cemetery.

Sponsorships are $17 per wreath and can be purchased through the following link - https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org; Local Sponsorship Group; type in Anahuac Masonic Lodge (TX1430P) |180232| and fill out the information.

Interested persons can also contact Anahuac Lodge Master Randall Decker to donate toward wreaths – decker.randall@ymail.com or 210-749-3239.

“Your support will help us reach our goal of honoring every veteran at Anahuac Cemetery,” said Decker.

So far, 165 of the 378 wreaths needed have been sponsored. The cut-off date in December 3 for the December 14 event.

In addition to sponsoring a wreath, Lodge members are seeking volunteers to help lay the wreaths.

“You can sign up as an individual, or bring along your family, church, or group to participate in this meaningful event,” said Decker.

To sign up, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org; Volunteers; type in Anahuac Cemetery and fill in the info.

“We decided to undertake this ceremony as a community project for the 2024-2025 masonic year for two reasons,” said Anahuac Lodge Master Decker.

“First, to remember our veterans and honor their sacrifice to our great nation. Secondly, in my research into the organization and their goals, I discovered the symbolic meaning of the parts of a wreath and how similarly they align to the principles and beliefs of freemasonry.

“Chief among them is a belief in a greater good, love for one another, character, honesty, and integrity. This also provides an opportunity for the lodge to be seen performing an honorable service to our community, to show freemasonry in a positive light and help dispel the negative perception of our fraternity.

This is the first year that Anahuac Lodge has partnered with Wreaths Across America to bring a Wreath Laying Ceremony to Anahuac. And to my knowledge, this is the first ceremony ever conducted in Chambers County.

“Let's come together to honor those who served. Your participation and support make a difference!”