Pct. 4 concludes pair of narcotics investigations

Last month the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office concluded two narcotics investigations with the execution of two search warrants.

On Wednesday, July 26, Pct. 4 investigators conducted an investigation at a residence in the 3100 Block of North Winfree Street in Dayton which began after receiving an anonymous tip approximately five months prior.

A break in the investigation resulted in the development of enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for the residence, issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial District Judge Chap Cain.

The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team.

The Dayton Police Department assisted Pct. 4 investigators with processing the scene, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 pounds of suspected marijuana, approximately 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, digital scales and packaging materials.

One suspect, Lionel Doyle Brown Jr., was placed into custody at the scene.

Brown was transported to the Liberty County Jail for incarceration and charged with; Possession of Marihuana, Five Pounds or More but Less Than 50 lbs., a Third Degree Felony, and Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams, a Third Degree Felony.

On Friday, July 28, Pct. 4 investigators conducted surveillance at the Residence Inn motel in Liberty regarding narcotics trafficking. Investigators observed frequent visitors to a motel room occupied by a suspect, Dywan Shenille Brooks.

Probable cause was developed and Cain issued a search warrant.

Pct. 4 investigators executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Liberty Police Department, who also assisted in processing the scene.

Approximately 27.83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and packaging materials were seized. Brooks was placed into custody at the scene.

Brooks was transported to the Liberty County Jail for incarceration and charged with; Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams, a First Degree Felony; Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, a Third Degree Felony; Evading Arrest Detention, a Class A Misdemeanor and Resist Arrest/Search/Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor.