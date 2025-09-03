Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Christmas Connections: Bringing holiday joy year-round
Next article
Celebrating 85 years of Liberty Municipal Library

Dayton Seniors take a road trip

Posted in:
Community
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Area seniors joined together for a fun outing in Brenham last week at the most recent quarterly outing hosted by the Dayton Senior Center, Inc.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Luke Maldanado (left) and Irma Gutierrez enjoy some great food at Nathan’s BBQ. The duo joined seniors from around the area for a road trip to Brenham last week.

BRENHAM– Last week, a group of seniors hit the road for a fun outing that was highlighted by a stop ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025